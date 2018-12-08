Menu
Maryborough Fire Service were called to an fire in the electricity lines at the corner of Ann Street and Richmond Lane just after 5pm on Friday, December 7.
News

Power line bursts into flames in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
Boni Holmes
by and
7th Dec 2018 6:30 PM

TRAFFIC is being re-directed along two Maryborough streets after a power line burst into flames on Friday evening.

One fire crew was called to the scene of Ann St and Richmond Ln after the pole caught alight after 5pm.

Bystanders said the line "burst into flames" and they were afraid to walk near the poles.

 

However, the fire had extinguished by the time the officers arrived.

Firefighters have remained on scene to assess the damage and re-direct traffic.

