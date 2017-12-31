Menu
Power down and roofs collapse as Casino battered by storm

A storm ripped through Casino on Saturday night, causing damage to several homes.
A storm ripped through Casino on Saturday night, causing damage to several homes. Jill Francis / Facebook
Alina Rylko
AUTHORITIES say another thunderstorm warning for the Northern Rivers is imminent, following a severe storm which battered Casino overnight.

Roofs collapsed and trees came crashing down, as a short burst of thunderstorms and damaging winds hit the region on Saturday, from 11pm.

About 250 residents in Rappville, Whiporie and areas south of Grafton, remain without power on Sunday, as Essential Energy continue repairs to damaged power lines.

 

Trees at Rappville were pulled from their roots during the storm.
Trees at Rappville were pulled from their roots during the storm. Jackie Munro/ The Northern Star

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said a severe weather warning for the entire Northern Rivers region, from Kempsey to the NSW-Qld border is likely to be issued today, following last night's storm activity at Casino.

"There was a trough moving through the area, with a high amount of moisture and an unstable environment, and all those factors contributed to the severe thunderstorm," he said.

After surges of gale winds, lightening and rain at Casino, SES, NSW Police and the Rural Fire Service removed dangerous debris from the roads.

Rappville Rd, Ellangowan Rd and Summerland Way were cut off by several large fallen trees, ripped from their roots.

Properties were also damaged.

A mill in Rappville lost its roof and Jill Francis of Tallowwood Rd, reported that a damaged roof inside her rental property broke during the storm.

 

Topics:  bom casino lismore weather new years eve 2018 weather new years weather northern rivers storm northern rivers weather weather

Lismore Northern Star

