Pots away: Ballina set for a new art gallery

Ballina looks set for a new art gallery focusing on pottery.

BALLINA might be set for a new art gallery if a recent DA on exhibition with the Ballina Council is anything to go on.

The DA is seeking to change Rous Mill on Rous Mill Rd into an education and information space, namely an art gallery.

The conversion of the old church would see the building fitted out as an art lover’s dream with a pottery studio, kiln and a dedicated gallery space.

Alongside ancillary facilities like amenities for visitors and a caretaker, the gallery is costed at $320,000.

According to the DA, Ray Cavill is behind the conversion. Mr Cavill is well-respected in the Australian art scene, having won awards previously for his work in ceramics.

Cavill previously won the Gold Coast International Ceramic Art Award in 2001 and claimed the Sidney Myer Fund International Ceramics Award in 2000.

Cavill has exhibited worldwide from Brisbane to Iowa where he exhibited at International Woodfirers Exhibition in 1999.

According to the DA, the space will be primarily Mr Cavill’s personal art studio but small pottery classes could be taken in the pottery studio.

Classes could run once a week for three to five hours at a time during the school term according to the DA.

There are plans for four exhibitions at the gallery per year, while visiting artists could provide two workshops for the public per year.

The gallery space would join a list of already existing art gallery spaces in Ballina, including the Northern Rivers Community Gallery and the Creative Artisans Gallery.

The Ballina and wider Northern Rivers community is passionate about their arts scene as they showed when they petitioned for the NRCG to change its exhibition timeline.

The DA is on exhibition until August 27.

To see more on the DA application, see the Ballina Shire Council website.