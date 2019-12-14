Menu
/Yokohama Marinos manager Ange Postecoglou, left, receives the Manager of the J League Champions award in last Sunday. Picture: Keita Iijima/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP
Soccer

Postecoglou's right-hand man scores J-League head coach job

by Zac Rayson, Fox Sports
14th Dec 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM

WHEN Ange Postecoglou defends his historic J-League title with Yokohama F Marinos next season, he'll have to do so without his long-serving assistant manager Peter Cklamovski.

Cklamovski is set to be announced as the head coach of J-League rivals Shimizu S-Pulse, becoming the first-ever Australian manager of the Japanese club.

Postecoglou and his right-hand-man Cklamovski guided Yokohama to a first league title in 15 years this season, drawing widespread attention for their attractive and attacking style of play.

Now Cklamovski has been rewarded with his first senior head coaching role.

The 41-year-old was previously a fitness coach and assistant coach for a trio of A-League sides in Perth Glory, Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory.

He also spent time as the head coach of the Australian under17 side - the Joeys - in 2017 and was Postecoglou's assistant when he was in charge of the Socceroos.

He rejoined Postecoglou at Marinos in 2018.

Reports out of Japan state that Marinos sought to retain the assistant manager for the upcoming season, but respected his desire to take the next step in his career and become a head coach.

The Sydney-born tactician will have a tough task on his hands when he takes over at Shimizu.

Shimizu finished 12th in the Japanese top tier last season, but conceded a league-worst 69 goals and finished with a goal difference worse than even the bottom-placed team!

While Cklamovski will become the first Australian manager of the club, he's not the first Aussie to have been on their books.

Sydney FC legend Alex Brosque, WSW captain Mitchell Duke, and former Mariners player Eddy Bosnar all laced up the boots for the Japanese side.

And despite the club never having won the Japanese top flight, plenty of legendary figures have come through the ranks there.

Current Arsenal manager Freddie Ljungberg played eight games for S-Pulse, while Japan greats Shinji Ono - who also played for WSW - and Shinji Okazaki both also represented the side.

An official announcement is expected on Saturday.

