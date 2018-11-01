Porn extortion email creates panic with real passwords

A sextortion email is doing the rounds in Queensland, demanding the payments of thousands.

A sextortion email is doing the rounds in Queensland, demanding the payments of thousands.

AN EXTORTION email warning people they have been filmed viewing adult content websites is doing the rounds in Queensland, police have warned.

The email suggests the recipient has been filmed viewing porn sites and the video will be released unless a payment is made using Bitcoin.

Queensland Police say that the sextortion email includes a password which is familiar to you, increasing the fear that the scam is real.

The use of the password has sparked fear and panic in people receiving the email, police say.

The email demands that you pay thousands of dollars in bitcoins to the sender or the video will be released to your family and friends in your contact lists.

Business Insider reported in July that some scammers had made more than $US50,000 from the extortion.

Experts recommend you use long and strong passwords and get a password manager to ensure each account has a unique password.

You should also turn on two-factor authentication on your important accounts.

You could also consider turning off or cover any web cameras when you're not using them to prevent sex-based extortion schemes.

An example of the extortion letter being emailed to people.

Police say the password being used in the email may have resulted from being hacked in a website data breach and in most cases are old email passwords.

Police advise that if you receive this email, it should be treated like all spam emails and be deleted.

You should not respond in any way as this validates your email address for the scammer and could be on sold.

Should the receiver have any concerns, all account passwords should be updated immediately.

To avoid becoming a victim of Cyber Crime and how to report these matters, visit the R U in Control page on the Mypolice blog at www.mypolice.qld.gov.au/incontrol