The popular news and comedy site’s sarcastic tour guide to the Wild Island has left a sour taste in readers’ mouths.
Technology

Popular news site’s ‘cringe-worthy’ article about Tassie

Navarone Farrell
NAVARONE FARRELL
18th Jun 2020 1:02 PM
POPULAR website and news outlet BuzzFeed has come under fire from readers after writing a "sarcastic" article about Tasmania.

The article, 21 Reasons Tasmania Should Be Taken Off Your Bucket List Immediately, by Laura Wilson starts off with the blurb: "White sand beaches, untouched natural forests, cute wildlife … nothing I haven't seen before".

The writer continues to share 21 amazing Instagram photos of people thoroughly enjoying themselves on the Wild Island with nonchalant captions.

The article depends on sarcastic assertions that Tasmania's produce is "too fresh", and "cool climate wines are inconveniently delicious".

While perhaps funny the first time around, the tired formula was not a hit with commenters, who were quick to lay waste to the article.

"Oh God. Another one of these articles? I feel like I haven't seen this lame reverse sarcasm s - t in a while. I thought you were done with it, BuzzFeed, and thank goodness! It's not cute," wrote Dimitriovtheowl.

One reader was more concerned with preserving Tasmania's wild places, writing, "Tasmania is beautiful because there have not been hoards of tourists destroying the environment. Keep it that way."

"I'm sorry, but this article is so cringe. Your sarcastic articles are just … boring," wrote nyxlekitsune.

"Okay but what about the spiders and the sharks and the birds and the gators???" asked another, ill-informed commenter, unaware of the distribution of Australia's fauna and flora.

"Pleaseee tell me we're not bringing the sarcastic articles back," begged yung_cowboy.

However, at number 21 on the list, the writer does concede, "Okay, I give in. You're pretty darn special, Tasmania."

