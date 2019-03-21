Menu
Eggs being recalled for potential salmonella.
Health

Warning over Coles and Woolies eggs

by Stephanie Bedo
21st Mar 2019 11:01 AM

Shoppers at Coles, Woolworths and independent stores across the country are being warned not to eat Bridgewater Poultry eggs they've recently bought.

Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs 700g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 600g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 700g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 800g, as well as Loddon Valley Barn Laid 600g in Victoria and South Australia only have been recalled.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued the warning this morning due to potential microbial salmonella contamination.

The products have been available for sale at Woolworths and independent stores in ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS and Coles in VIC and SA.

Food products contaminated with salmonella can cause severe illness if eaten.

Any people concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

