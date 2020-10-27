Menu
Pop Denison Park at Shaws Bay, East Ballina.
Popular Ballina park closed for two weeks

Javier Encalada
27th Oct 2020 4:30 PM

BALLINA’S Pop Denison Park will be closed for two weeks from Wednesday, October 28.

During this time, the council will complete beach replenishment works and landscaping along the Shaws Bay foreshore, weather permitting.

Access to Pop Denison Park will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and for recreational use. The Compton Drive access to Shaws Bay will be limited to complete dredging and foreshore works in this area.

Toilet facilities within Pop Denison Park will also be closed during this period.

Access to Shaws Bay will remain open at Fenwick Drive, East Ballina.

Signage advising of the closure will be erected at the site to ensure everyone’s safety.

The beach replenishment and landscaping works are part of Ballina Shire Council’s Coastal Zone Management Plan, to ensure that the shire’s waterways continue to provide the ecological, cultural, recreational and economic benefits residents and visitors currently appreciate.

Works being completed as part of the Coastal Zone Management Plan include the dredging of Shaws Bay, the creation of an ecological protection area, a saltmarsh basin and revegetation works.

A raised boardwalk to span the new saltmarsh area and foreshore improvements will also be installed.

Council thanked the community in advance for their patience during the works, and apologises for any inconvenience.

For more information about improvements to Shaws Bay visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/ShawsBay

