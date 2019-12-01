Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Poorer and regional students '18 months behind peers'

by Finbar O'Mallon
1st Dec 2019 7:17 PM

 

Poorer Australian students are 18 months behind their better-off peers at school, a new report has found.

The Deloitte report released on Sunday also found regional students were on average eight months behind at school.

If academic results could be improved by 50 per cent for poorer and Aboriginal students, the economy could get an over-$200 billion boost over 50 years the report said.

While it said there was obvious benefits in improving education outcomes, there were no guidelines in place on how to achieve this.

The report said this means there was a need for more research and policy-making in education.

It found Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, poorer, regional and remote students were all behind on international education benchmarks.

 

Regional students are up to 18 months behind their metropolitan peers, according to a new study.
Regional students are up to 18 months behind their metropolitan peers, according to a new study.

One of the largest factors in school performance was the quality of teaching staff, the report said.

The governance at the student's school, their classroom environment and resourcing were also pinned as major factors.

By targeting these issues, there could be uniform improvements for these students, the report said.

Lifting teaching quality could include improving the feedback gave to students and other changes in teaching methods.

The report said better education outcomes meant students would have better chances of employment and higher wages, benefiting the economy.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said the federal government didn't run schools or employ teachers, but was providing record levels of funding.

"As this report makes clear, everyone in education can influence the factors at their disposal to make a positive impact on a student's education," Mr Tehan said.

editors picks fair go poor students regional education regional schools regional students

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

        Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

        Property Elsa Pataky has copped a grilling from Kyle and Jackie O about she and Chris Hemsworth’s mammoth Byron Bay mega-mansion.

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health "God’s got this, It will work out,”

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        premium_icon 'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        News Mororo family tell of night where fire surrounded their home, and how the community...