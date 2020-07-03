Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Shire Council and Lismore City Council will introduce a reduced load limit for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek.
Ballina Shire Council and Lismore City Council will introduce a reduced load limit for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek.
News

‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

Javier Encalada
3rd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire and Lismore City councils will introduce a reduced load limit for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek, from Monday, July 6.

The reason for the new limit is because “structural condition of the timber bridge is poor” and introducing a heavy vehicle load limit will help preserve the ageing infrastructure, according to Ballina Shire Council.

From July 6, the new load limits will be 3.5 tonnes for single axle vehicles, four tonnes for tandem axle and 4.5 tonnes for tri-axle.

The load limit will be sign posted at the intersection of Bangalow Road and Eltham Road, Bexhill through to the intersection of Teven Road and Eltham Road, Teven.

There are several alternate routes available for heavy vehicles that do not meet the bridge’s new load limits.

The introduction of these load limits will not change the current single-lane arrangement on the bridge.

The bridge is on the boundary of the Ballina and Lismore local government areas. Ballina Shire Council and Lismore City Council are exploring joint funding opportunities to replace the bridge and will continue to undertake ongoing repairs.

For information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

ballina shire council lismore city council northern rivers council news pearces creek bridge
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        premium_icon Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        Crime A man faces charges of domestic violence against a pregnant woman who is carrying a baby with a heart condition.

        Politicians divided over shark drone funding

        premium_icon Politicians divided over shark drone funding

        News Some don’t think the region got its fair share of funding

        ‘Alarming’ rates of deforestation on the North Coast

        premium_icon ‘Alarming’ rates of deforestation on the North Coast

        News NORTH Coast forests have witnessed an significant rise in unexplained deforestation...

        ‘Catastrophic’: 20km traffic jam predicted at state border

        premium_icon ‘Catastrophic’: 20km traffic jam predicted at state border

        News The border finally opens next week, but concerns have been raised