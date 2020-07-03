‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

Ballina Shire Council and Lismore City Council will introduce a reduced load limit for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek.

BALLINA Shire and Lismore City councils will introduce a reduced load limit for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek, from Monday, July 6.

The reason for the new limit is because “structural condition of the timber bridge is poor” and introducing a heavy vehicle load limit will help preserve the ageing infrastructure, according to Ballina Shire Council.

From July 6, the new load limits will be 3.5 tonnes for single axle vehicles, four tonnes for tandem axle and 4.5 tonnes for tri-axle.

The load limit will be sign posted at the intersection of Bangalow Road and Eltham Road, Bexhill through to the intersection of Teven Road and Eltham Road, Teven.

There are several alternate routes available for heavy vehicles that do not meet the bridge’s new load limits.

The introduction of these load limits will not change the current single-lane arrangement on the bridge.

The bridge is on the boundary of the Ballina and Lismore local government areas. Ballina Shire Council and Lismore City Council are exploring joint funding opportunities to replace the bridge and will continue to undertake ongoing repairs.

For information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.