Pools to reopen, but you must book a lane

SWIMMERS rejoice, Ballina Shire Council has confirmed the Ballina War Memorial Pool and Alstonville Aquatic Centre will reopen on Monday, May 18.

But some new rules apply to everyone who wants to go back to swimming.

The council's manager of ommunity facilities, Craig Brown, said new rules will be applied, following the easing of NSW State Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The main one is that there will be a maximum of one person per lane, and due to that, swimmers must book a lane for a half-hour period, at least 24 hours prior.

Bookings are dependent on availability.

Bookings for Monday, May 18, can be made between the hours of 11am and 1pm on Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17.

The contact numbers to make your booking are:

● Ballina War Memorial Pool on 6686 3771

● Alstonville Aquatic Centre on 6628 0826

Normal 2019/20 pool entry fees and charges will apply.

The upgraded Ballina pool will reopen next week

As some restrictions remain in place, the interim operating arrangements include no more than one person allowed per lane.

Change rooms will be closed, with only one toilet facility open for all patrons.

Social distancing of 1.5 metres remains in place.

Hand sanitising will be required upon entering the facility

Any flu-like symptoms will result in patrons not being allowed to enter the facility.

"We appreciate all patrons complying with these operating arrangements and the COVID-19 restrictions to ensure our facilities remain open and we all remain healthy and safe," Mr Brown said.

For further information visit https://ballina.nsw.gov.au/