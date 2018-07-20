PM Turnbull ‘dishonest’, says Waleed

Aly attacked the Coalition's stance on African youth crime on Thursday's episode of The Project. Picture: Channel 10

WALEED Aly has skewered the Coalition's stance on African youth crime in an eight-minute segment on The Project which has won praise on social media.

In his first "something we should talk about" segment in months, Aly dismissed claims from politicians that Melbourne had an African gang problem.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had told 3AW that "there is real concern about Sudanese gangs" in Melbourne.

We're all meant to be scared of the 1% of African Australians committing crimes? And they're not even in "gangs"... smh. When did this world get so screwed up? #NotMyAustralia #TheProjectTV #racism https://t.co/OK7vX3sInR — Narnia (@fluegerfan1) July 19, 2018

His comments echoed previous ones made by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton that Melburnians were "afraid" to go out to restaurants at night because of African crime.

"What's interesting is I have lived in Melbourne and the only place I have heard concerns about Sudanese gangs is o

On talkback radio where the PM made those comments," Aly said on Thursday night.

Aly joked that he had also started to get "concerned" about African gangs, "mainly because I am of African heritage. If there really are a bunch of African gangs, frankly I am offended to not have at least been joined to join one".

He also took a swipe at Channel 7, whose Sunday Night report on African gangs was accused of being "racist".

"Honestly, I know nothing about the gangs the Prime Minister is talking about. Granted I don't watch Channel 7," he said.

While conceding that crimes committed by those of African descent were "over-represented" in some areas, Aly argued it had still not warranted the politician attention it had received.

"Take aggravated burglary for example, where they were responsible for 3.8 per cent of incidents," Aly said.

Aly accused Malcolm Turnbull of not being honest about the issue. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

"That sounds huge until you look at the raw numbers, and you realise you are talking about just 70 incidents over the entire year."

Aly ended the segment by arguing that politicians were conflating crime committed by African youths in order to earn favour with voters ahead of upcoming federal by-elections and the Victorian state election.

"Our politicians aren't being honest … because being tough on that community wins votes in this country," Aly said.

Aly's segment, which was written by The Project host and the show's former managing editor Tom Whitty, won mostly praise on Twitter.

The Project airs at 6.30pm Sunday to Friday on Network 10.