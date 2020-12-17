Menu
‘Political suicide’: Former Aussie PM blasts Trump

by Jade Gailberger
17th Dec 2020 9:16 AM
John Howard has slammed Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was "political suicide".

The former Australian prime minister said Mr Trump was heading towards victory in the US election until the pandemic hit.

Speaking at a Menzies Research Centre event last night, Mr Howard accused the President of mishandling the crisis.

"I think his handling of the pandemic was terrible," Mr Howard said.

"Every time he (Trump) had a news conference he was penning a political suicide note.

"Sure, Biden won, but given how appallingly Trump handled the pandemic how could he not win?"

Former Prime Minister John Howard, centre, has publicly criticised Donald Trump. Picture: Toby Zerna
Mr Howard said the public wanted their leaders to defend them against threats.

Back on the Australian response, Mr Howard said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was "more than surviving" the criticism about the handling of the state's second wave.

He said a good public health response had resulted in high approval ratings for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and WA Premier Mark McGowan.

The event, which included a speech from Howard's former deputy prime minister John Anderson, addressed the issue of identity politics.

"I think we all share a deep concern that those elites who hold the bulk of the microphones, and it seems the cultural heft in the West today seemed determined to divide us - not unite us - at every possible turn," Mr Anderson said.

Originally published as 'Political suicide': Former PM blasts Trump

