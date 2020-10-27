Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

        News EMERGENCY services were called to the scene on the Pacific Highway early this morning.

        'Going to f---ing kill you': Man threatens council worker

        Premium Content 'Going to f---ing kill you': Man threatens council worker

        Crime A LISMORE man has pleaded guilty to intimidating a council worker in Byron Bay and...

        REVEALED: The people being targeted by scammers

        Premium Content REVEALED: The people being targeted by scammers

        News YOU could in the two most vulnerable groups impacted by threat-based scams...

        COVID-19 put charity in a spin, now it needs volunteers

        Premium Content COVID-19 put charity in a spin, now it needs volunteers

        News Orange Sky lost 50 per cent of its volunteers due to the pandemic but now it...