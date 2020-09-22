Menu
STOLEN BIKES: Police are asking the community to keep an eye out for two blue electric bikes stolen on September 10.
News

Police wheely need help in locating stolen bicycles

Alison Paterson
22nd Sep 2020 8:30 AM

AS CYCLING becomes more popular, the downside appears to be bicycle theft.

On Monday, Richmond Police District put out an appeal to the community to be on the look out for two blue electric bicycles.

Police said they were investigating the theft of one blue coloured Trek electric bike and one blue coloured Trek Electra Townie bike stolen from a Lismore Heights residence on the morning of Tuesday, September 10.

Bicycle groups estimate well over 26,000 bicycles are stolen annually.

In 2017 crime data revealed there was a reported 68.5 per cent increase in the total number of bikes stolen over the previous five years.

Anyone with information about the theft or location of the bikes is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E75829538.

