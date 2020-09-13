Menu
NO INJURIES: The three occupants of the stolen vehicle ran away and remain outstanding.
Police vehicle rammed by stolen car

Alison Paterson
13th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
THE driver of a stolen car allegedly crashed into a police vehicle in an attempt to escape arrest earlier today.

No police were injured in the incident, Insp Cullen said.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said a black Hyundai i20 vehicle was stolen from a property at Enterprise Drive, Tweed Heads South, around 4.35am today.

Insp Cullen said police sighted the vehicle travelling north on Minjumbal Dr, Tweed Heads, a short time later.

Officers initiated a pursuit after the stolen vehicle mounted the kerb and drove around the police car.

Insp Cullen said the chase continued for a short time through residential streets, where the stolen vehicle reached speeds of between 80 and 100km/h.

After the stolen vehicle drove into Companion Way, a cul-de-sac, the police vehicle stopped in front of the stolen car.

The stolen car then reversed and then drove forward ramming the front of the police vehicle, police said.

Insp Cullen said the stolen car conducted a U-turn and then collided with the rear of the police vehicle.

The stolen vehicle drove off a short distance before colliding with a tree.

Insp Cullen said three occupants ran from the vehicle during the incident and remain outstanding at this stage.

Police have seized the stolen vehicle for forensic examination.

If anyone has any information that may assist the Police investigation is encouraged to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

