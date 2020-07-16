Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
News

Police unveil new-look border pass

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have unveiled a new-look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.

The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.

How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.
How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.

"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.

However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".

Originally published as Police unveil new look border pass

More Stories

border ban border pass coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina murder case delayed amid legal confusion

        premium_icon Ballina murder case delayed amid legal confusion

        News Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, is charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News New, exciting addition has arrived on our website's homepage

        Ballina council votes on controversial gallery issue

        premium_icon Ballina council votes on controversial gallery issue

        News MORE than 400 people signed a petition demanding a reversal of the decision; now...

        ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        premium_icon ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        News Furious locals take aim at interstate visitors flooding area