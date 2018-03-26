Menu
Login
Sport

Suspect drone taken down near Games zone

Police said the drone was flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone. Picture: File photo
Police said the drone was flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone. Picture: File photo
by Greg Stolz

POLICE have taken down a suspect drone flying near a Commonwealth Games venue.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski revealed the bust at a media conference on the Gold Coast today.

He said a drone flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone was detected by police on Sunday night.

"We were able to take down that operator and refer the matter to CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) for breaches committed by that person operating that unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

Police are equipped with anti-drone guns which take control of the aircraft's operating systems.

Mr Gollschewski said the massive security blitz meant the Gold Coast would be no place to 'play up' over the Games.

Topics:  commonwealth games drone editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Songs in the key of Motown

Songs in the key of Motown

POPULAR tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers for the sixth time.

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Local Partners