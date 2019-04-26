Menu
Login
Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?
Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?
News

Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

26th Apr 2019 8:16 AM

Strike Force KIOWA has re-appealed for assistance in locating the occupants of a truck, that may be able to provide information regarding a fatal motor vehicle crash near Grafton in 2018.

About 7.45pm on Sunday, December 9, 2018 a vehicle was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled. Two men in the car died at the scene. A female passenger was also injured in the crash.

Can you identify this truck?
Can you identify this truck? Coffs/Clarence Police

A nearby traffic camera south of the location showed an Isuzu Pantech Truck travelling down the Pacific Highway near the time of the incident.

Police believe the occupants of the truck may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the vehicle is urged to contact Grafton Police on 66420222.

clarence valley crash fatal grafton truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit