Police still hunting for man after child approach

Police are asking anyone to come forward who may have seen a car similar to this one in the June-July holidays driving in the Corndale area.
POLICE are continuing to investigate a child approach incident that took place in Corndale in August.

In particular detectives would like to speak to anybody who may have seen a powder-blue coloured hatchback or small sedan in the Corndale, Numulgi, Rosebank, Dunoon or Bexhill areas during the June-July school holidays in 2017. It may be similar to the pictured car.

The vehicle may be driven by a male, 35-40 years old, caucasian in appearance, clean shaven with possible visible tattoos on his arms or legs.

If you have any information about this please contact Lismore Detectives on 6626 0599 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E271341495. All calls are treated with confidentiality.

Topics:  child approach corndale northern rivers crime police

Lismore Northern Star

