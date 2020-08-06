Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have vowed to crack down on the planned protest calling it a 'blatant' breach of the coronavirus lockdown.
Police have vowed to crack down on the planned protest calling it a 'blatant' breach of the coronavirus lockdown.
Health

Police slam conspiracy theory protest bid

by Jack Paynter
6th Aug 2020 4:48 PM

'Freedom' protesters and conspiracy theorists planning an illegal gathering in Melbourne have been slammed by Victoria Police.

The protest, planned for Sunday, has been labelled a "freedom day celebration" by organisers who claim the virus is a "biochemical" weapon and part of a "military coup".

Organisers invited attendees to brush up on a script to deliver to police to prevent their arrest, but police say they will be out in force and "selfish" protesters can expect $1652 fines to be handed out in bulk.

In a statement, Victoria Police declared the planned protest "a completely blatant breach" of the CHO's directions that "puts Victorian lives at risk".

"This selfish behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated. Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action."

Victoria recorded 471 new cases on Thursday and eight more deaths.

More Stories

coronavirus health protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New program bringing music to the deaf

        Premium Content New program bringing music to the deaf

        News AUSLAN Creative is a new program allowing the local deaf community to collaborate with artists in a number of projects.

        NSW hits 'very dangerous' point in crisis

        NSW hits 'very dangerous' point in crisis

        News NSW residents have been warned they are "at a very dangerous place in the...

        MISSING: Have you seen Danielle?

        MISSING: Have you seen Danielle?

        News POLICE are calling on the community to help them find Danielle Lander who was last...

        7 incredible homes that sold for more than $1 million

        Premium Content 7 incredible homes that sold for more than $1 million

        News THE pandemic has not affected real estate prices here ‒ check out these amazing...