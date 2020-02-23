BREAKING: Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane CBD
A MAN has been shot and killed by police in the Brisbane CBD this morning, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
It is understood the man was armed with a knife and was shot to protect the public. The incident occurred outside the Westin Hotel about 10.20am.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were earlier treating two people.
A crime scene has been established however there is no longer a threat to the public.
Police are urging motorists to avoid Mary St and Edward St with Mary St closed between Edward and Albert streets.