Police are preparing to charge a man after they allegedly found a stash of drugs in his vehicle.
Crime

Police seize ketamine stash after routine traffic stop

Liana Boss
28th Feb 2021 10:20 AM
Police are preparing to lay formal charges after a stash of drugs were allegedly found during a routine traffic stop.

Tweed Byron Police District said in a statement officers were patrolling in Mullumbimby when they stopped a Honda Civid for a random breath test about 11pm on Saturday.

"The 23-year-old male driver complied with this test and returned a negative reading," police said.

"During the test, police noticed a small bag containing what appeared to be cannabis on the floor of the vehicle."

Police will allege a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered cannabis, 13 bags containing a total of 13.42g of ketamine and $715 in cash.

"Ketamine is a drug commonly used by veterinarians to sedate animals such as horses," police said.

Police are preparing to charge the man, who is expected to face Mullumbimby Local Court in April.

They expect to charge him with drug supply and possession, including possessing a trafficable quantity of a prohibited drug and having goods in custody suspected of being

stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained.

Lismore Northern Star

