Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The family of 47-year-old Karmen Ellemor killed in a traffic crash south of Gympie last month have joined police in appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage.
The family of 47-year-old Karmen Ellemor killed in a traffic crash south of Gympie last month have joined police in appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage.
News

Police seek witnesses to Gympie mum’s truck crash death

JOSH PRESTON
6th Nov 2020 10:04 AM | Updated: 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE family of a 47-year-old Gympie mother killed in a crash on the Bruce Highway late last month have joined police to appeal for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of the tragic incident.

Woman hit by truck on highway near Gympie dies

Police released more information on investigations into the crash after Karmen Ellemor was killed late on October 25.

Karmen was a teacher at James Nash State High School.

"Just before 7pm … Karmen Ellemor exited her car on the southbound side of the Bruce Highway near Mary Valley Link Road and was struck by a truck shortly afterwards," a police report said this morning.

"Investigations have identified vehicles that have passed Karmen's white Subaru XV hatchback parked in the southbound lanes around the time of the incident.

"While these drivers are not involved in the crash, investigators believe they may have crucial information that could assist with understanding the circumstances of the crash."

Senior Constable Tony Noble from Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit said anyone who was in the area between 6.30 and 7.30pm should contact police.

"Officers are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident to complete our investigation, but most importantly, so Karmen's family can gain an understanding of how she died," Sen Const. Noble said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002211807 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

bruce highway crash gympie crashes gympie fatal crash gympie news gympie region mary valley link road queensland police service truck crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        Premium Content Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        News A BOATIE had a very close call when his vessel capsized on a North Coast river this week.

        Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        Premium Content Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        News Coronavirus NSW: $100 voucher plan to boost hospitality industry

        Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        Premium Content Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        News The sharks like the water temperature to be between 18 and 24

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Dennis Dalton was found with severe head injuries in 2013