Police seek women who have been approached by aggressive men

Flowers and cards on a tree at Wangetti beach where Toyah Cordingley was murdered PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

POLICE have made a renewed call for information regarding the murder of Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley.

More than 800 calls have been made to Crime Stoppers after the 24-year-old's body was found on Monday, October 22, after she took her dog for a walk on Wangetti Beach the day before.

Detective Inspector Sonia Smith confirmed police had searched the Lake Placid and Caravonica area at the weekend in relation to the investigation.

"Through our work with the community through receiving information and reviewing dashcam footage we identified that as an area of interest to us," she said.

Detective Inspector Smith said there were three main areas where police were now seeking information.

Police would like to speak to:

ONE

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Lake Placid or Caravonica area on Sunday, October 21, between 4pm and 5.30pm.

TWO

Anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles travelling north on the Captain Cook Highway between Clifton Beach and Wangetti Beach on Sunday, October 21, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

THREE

Any females who have been approached by any males either acting inappropriately, aggressively, or making them feel uncomfortable, in the last 12 months to two years in any beach area or secluded area between the northern beaches and Cardwell.

If you have information phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.