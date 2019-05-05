Police seek help over missing Tyndale man

MISSING: Police are seeking help to find a missing Tyndale man

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Tyndale.

David Howlett, 46, was last seen leaving his home in Tyndale about 9am this morning.

He left in a white Toyota Landcruiser with the NSW registration BT 75 HE, with a black labrador.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Inquires suggest he attended a South Grafton service station about 9.40am, it is not known where he travelled after this time.

Mr Howlett is described as Caucasian appearance, solid build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.