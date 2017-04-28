Police seek help in search for wanted man

Leslie Speeding , 37, is wanted by police.

Man wanted over serious domestic violence offences: Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson appeals to the public to help police catch a man wanted over serious domestic violence offences.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man on the state's North Coast who is wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Leslie Speeding, aged 37, has two outstanding warrants in relation to serious domestic violence offences.

He is from Goonellabah but may be heading to the Toormina area.

He may be travelling in a 1989 Holden sedan, with NSW registration BJ37QY.

Anybody who sights Leslie Speeding should contact police immediately on Triple Zero.