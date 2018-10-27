Menu
Crime

Police searching for two jail escapees on Gwydir Hwy

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Oct 2018 1:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate two prisoners who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility in the state's Northern Tablelands.

Robert Riley, aged 49, and Wayne Porter, aged 32, were reported missing from the facility on the Gwydir Highway, near Glen Innes, about 4.30pm on Friday.

Mr Riley is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 165cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr Porter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 177cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It's believed the men are travelling on foot.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the men, but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Grafton Daily Examiner

