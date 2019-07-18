Menu
Girl missing from Edmonton, Cairns. Police sought public help on July 18, 2019.
News

Police searching for missing 12yo girl

by Alicia Nally
18th Jul 2019 3:45 PM

POLICE are calling for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

The child has been missing from Edmonton since July 14.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

The girl has been seen around the Edmonton area over the weekend and could attend the Cairns Show.

She is described as Aboriginal, 160cm tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light pink long-sleeved hoodie, and short floral dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

