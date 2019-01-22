Police search Tweed River for missing Gold Coast man

Police are conducting a large-scale land and water search for Jai Ellis, 21, who was reported missing this morning.

UPDATE: 1.15pm: POLICE are combing the Tweed River for a 21-year-old Gold Coast man believed to have gone missing while on holiday with his family.

NSW Police confirmed Gold Coast resident Jai Ellis, 21, had been holidaying with family members in the Fingal Bay area and was reported missing this morning.

Authorities began a search of the river at the M1 Chinderah Crossing just after 9am.

His vehicle, a red Honda Civic coupe with green p-plates and QLD registration 691-XYS, has been found parked near the Tweed River at Chinderah.

A large-scale land and water search is now underway.

Mr Ellis is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 168cm tall, about 70kg with an athletic build, and brown hair in a military-style haircut.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.Information is treated in strict confidence.

UPDATE 12.15pm: A QUEENSLAND Police diving squad is driving from Brisbane to assist Tweed Byron Police District with the on-going search for a missing man at Tweed River.

The divers are expected to enter the water within the hour.

POLICE are combing the Tweed river for a man believed to have gone missing from his home in Queensland.

The major police operation came after a local reported finding an abandoned car with a note on Monday evening.

The subject of the search is reported to be a missing person from Queensland.

Witnesses say at least five police cars are on the scene.

The Westpac helicopter was called to assist in the search just after 10am but has now left the scene.

Police boats have been concentrated around Lillies Island near Barneys Point.

Police have also been spotted standing on the old Pacific Highway bridge using it as a viewing platform to look out over the river.

The dog squad has also been called in to assist with the search.

Marine Rescue Point Danger were contacted by police over matters concerning the Chinderah bridge.

