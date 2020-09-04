Menu
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Police search near Grafton for missing Lismore man

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Sep 2020 11:16 AM
THE search for a missing Lismore man has been expanded into the Clarence Valley.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a search was underway at Whiteman Creek for Rohan Lloyd, 37, who was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

SES and Rural Fire Service volunteers are assisting in the search.

Earlier this week Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith made a public appeal for information in the matter, and said they hoped Mr Lloyd would get in touch.

"We just want to hear from Mr Lloyd personally to let us know he is okay," he said.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Mr Lloyd is a Lismore resident, but known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

He is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and short/fine beard.

It is understood Mr Lloyd is driving a blue 2010 Hyundai Getz sedan NSW registration CI19FC.

Act Insp Smith also called on the community to let them know if they have seen Mr Lloyd or his car.

An investigation is underway, and police urge anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

clarence crime clarence police district missing person police search richmond police district whiteman creek
