Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

by Sarah Matthews
21st Dec 2020 8:57 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE are on the hunt for a bearded hipster who keeps defecating in the front yard of an Alice Springs home.

The resident of the house in Undertown St in Gillen has told police the rogue pooing has occurred every night for the past seven days.

According to Southern Watch Commander Adrian Kidney, the man is described as having a dark complexion, sporting a manbun hairstyle, a full face beard, dark tracksuit pants and a light coloured long sleeved jumper.

"The behaviour is captured on CCTV and can only be described as despicable," he said.

The offending has been occurring between midnight and 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

 

 

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

More Stories

alice springs editors picks hipster poo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Do not come': Qld blocks Sydney residents

        Premium Content 'Do not come': Qld blocks Sydney residents

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced tighter restrictions on NSW residents following the southern state recording 30 new cases of coronavirus.

        Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        Premium Content Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        News Five families from NSW open up on last summer’s bushfire trauma

        Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Premium Content Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Education HSC 2020: Girls dominate in the NSW's class of COVID-19

        Funding for events in 2021: $120K announced from council

        Premium Content Funding for events in 2021: $120K announced from council

        News COUNCILLORS approved sponsorship for eight events to happen next financial year.