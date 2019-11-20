Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police reveal reason behind violent shooting

by KEAGAN ELDER
20th Nov 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAILED business deal appears to be the reason behind a violent shooting which has left a woman with serious head injuries.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the suspected shooter was known to the victims in the Gibraltar Rd house in Ravenswood.

 

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the shooter was known to the victims.
Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the shooter was known to the victims.

 

"It appears that a male, who was known to both occupants of this house, has attended the residence with regards to an outstanding civil debt after they failed a business," he said.

"A wrestle has ensued and they were both in the garage wrestling when the husband's come out. He's attempted to protect his wife.

"(The husband) called on assistance, and a male tradesperson working in the area has attended and has been struck to the back of the head with a claw hammer."

Sen-Sgt Matheson said police were called to the address about 8.22am.

When police arrived they were met by the woman who had "sustained a gunshot wound to the head" and another man who had been detained by a tradie and neighbours.

A 48-year-old man been taken into custody after allegedly shooting the woman in her face.

crime shooting townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion YEARS of budget-slashing have left us vulnerable to these mega-fires that are rapidly becoming the new norm.

        A link between the business board and the surfing board

        premium_icon A link between the business board and the surfing board

        Business Surfing NSW offers community building partnerships for businesses

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...

        11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

        premium_icon 11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

        Council News Millions of dollars to be spent improving infrastructure, facilities