Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

Jenna Thompson
jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Mar 2020 10:13 AM
INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a collision on the old Harwood Bridge on Wednesday afternoon which claimed the life of a 54-year-old man.

Just after 2.15pm emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a motorcycle crash. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the rider, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched, however he died at the scene.

It's understood the motorcycle was travelling northbound along the Pacific Highway when the Harwood Bridge was opening.

"Police believe the motorcyclist travelled under the boom gate and collided with a section of the raised bridge," Coffs/Clarence Police District Duty Officer Inspector Brendan Gorman said.

"We are once again asking motorists to take care on the roads."

The incident occurred on the old Harwood Bridge
This latest incident comes just days after Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Joanne Reid urged motorists to play it safe of our roads after four fatalities this year.

"So far this year has been a horrendous year for fatalities, and clearly the message isn't cutting through," she said.

"The fact that we're in 2020 and we still have to talk about alcohol, fatigue and speed is incredibly alarming to police and to the community.

"It's exasperating for police; I don't know what it's going to take for the community as a whole to get the message that everyone needs to take more care on the roads and make better decisions."

With an increasing number of fatalities being recorded on local roads, Chief Insp Reid said there was no place for complacency behind the wheel.

"You could drive a road a million times, it only takes a split second, one mistake or losing concentration for just a moment and that changes everything," she said.

Chief Insp Reid said police will continue to patrol highways and backroads in an effort to bring down the road toll.

As for the incident on the old Harwood Bridge, inquiries will continue and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

