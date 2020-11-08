Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Missing Grafton girl Jasmine Morris, 19, aka Jasmine Moore, pictured here at a Sydney school she attended for a short time.
Missing Grafton girl Jasmine Morris, 19, aka Jasmine Moore, pictured here at a Sydney school she attended for a short time.
News

Police reveal new information on teenager’s disappearance

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
8th Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have revealed they have received fresh information on the disappearance and suspected death of 19-year-old Jasmine Morris, who was last seen alive in 2009.

In a statement, Coffs/Clarence Police District confirmed new information has been uncovered that Ms Morris may have been in the company of an Aboriginal female, as well as two other males on this day. Police are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of an area commonly known as 'Sunshine Park' opposite the Walkers Marina Hotel in South Grafton, during the afternoon of October 6 to contact police.

Prior to this new information, the last confirmed sighting of Ms Morris was outside Bi-Lo supermarket in South Grafton around 3pm on Tuesday, October 6.

Police Media Image. Missing Person Jasmine Morris. Police search property for woman missing since 2009 at South Grafton. About 3pm on October 6, 2009, Jasmine Morris, also known as Jasmine Moore, was last seen outside the Bi-Lo supermarket in South Grafton.
Police Media Image. Missing Person Jasmine Morris. Police search property for woman missing since 2009 at South Grafton. About 3pm on October 6, 2009, Jasmine Morris, also known as Jasmine Moore, was last seen outside the Bi-Lo supermarket in South Grafton.

A Coronial Inquest set to be held on the 2009 disappearance at Coffs Harbour court from Monday, November 16, and is expected to run for five days.

"Police are hopeful that it will continue to motivate anyone with information to come forward," the statement says.

Ms Morris was reported missing to police on October 20, 2009 after she had not been seen by family or friends for a number of days. Despite extensive investigation by Grafton detectives, Ms Morris has not yet been found. It has been reported Ms Morris was seen around the Grafton and South Grafton area in the time following her disappearance.

Acting on information received in the month following Missing Persons Week in September 2013, Grafton Detectives, along with the Police Dog Unit, forensic officers and police from the Operational Support Group attended a Pacific Highway property at South Grafton.

However, the search failed to uncover any new information.

Jasmine Morris is described as being of caucasian appearance, with an olive complexion, about 155cm tall, weighing approximately 55 kgs, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Ms Morris was wearing a long black cotton skirt, a purple top, and thongs, and also had a handbag with her.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

clarence crime clarence police district coronial inquest jasmine moore jasmine morris missing person south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Expect the unexpected’ from new art exhibition

        Premium Content ’Expect the unexpected’ from new art exhibition

        News The work will “stir within your soul memories of your own family holidays and will flood your heart with distant feelings of a more innocent time”.

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle Suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent in regional areas

        RECALL: Hundreds of death traps still on North Coast roads

        Premium Content RECALL: Hundreds of death traps still on North Coast roads

        Motoring The ACCC has released a list of how many cars with faulty components are driving in...