Police rescue baby from hot car in Whitsundays

The baby was left unattended in a car on Airlie Beach’s Main St.

UPDATE NOON SUN: A baby who was rescued from a hot car in the Whitsundays on Saturday was accidentally locked in the car, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

Police were called to Main St, Airlie Beach about 2.35pm to rescue the child.

The baby was out of the car and safe a short time later after police smashed a car window.

The baby was not taken to hospital.

INITIAL SATURDAY: Police had to smash a window to retrieve a baby left unattended in a hot car at Airlie Beach as the mercury soared to the high 20s.

Emergency services were called to the car park of The Deck restaurant on Main St about 2.35pm following reports a baby was unattended in a car.

Initial reports from the scene suggested the baby was "sweating" and paramedics had to be called.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the baby was out of the car and safe, with police remaining on scene about 3pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed a child who did not require transport.

She was unable to confirm the age of the child.

The temperature reached 28.7C in Airlie Beach about 3pm.

According to the RACQ, on a hot day the temperature inside a parked car can be as much as 40 degrees hotter than it is outside.

