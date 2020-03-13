Menu
News

Police request help to find missing girls, aged 13 and 15

13th Mar 2020 4:53 PM

Police hold concerns for the safety of two young girls who have been reported missing in Townsville.

Public assistance is needed to help find a 13-year-old Railway Estate girl. The girl was last seen at an address on Chandler St in Garbutt at 6.30pm on Monday, March 9.

The girl is caucasian, about 150cm tall with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-oversized maroon shirt with multi-coloured strips and dark shorts.

This girl, 15, was last seen on February 19 at a Garbutt supermarket.

A second girl, aged 15, was reported missing after she was last seen on Ingham Rd, Garbutt about 10am on Wednesday, February 19.

She was last seen at a Garbutt supermarket.

The older teenager is described as about 165cm tall with a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts, white T-shirt and no shoes.

The girl is known to visit various areas including Vincent and Garbutt.

