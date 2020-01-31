Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

POLICE have raided two houses and are examining a car connected to the babysitter of two-year-old Connor Horan who died in 2018 from horrific injuries.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said police have this morning declared three crime scenes - understood to be the current and former homes of Connor's babysitter as well as her car.

Forensic officers are in Warwick examining all three.

The detective said a recent public appeal for information resulted in "very significant" information - particularly from one anonymous caller who they would like to contact police again.

Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries.

Connor was left in the care of a babysitter - a 38-year-old woman and friend of the family - for the weekend of Friday, August 17, 2018 to Sunday, August 19, when he died from multiple head and internal injuries.

The woman told police he had fallen down a small flight of stairs at her home. She didn't call an ambulance, but instead drove him to the local hospital.

Connor was not breathing when they arrived and doctors attempted CPR for 30 minutes before declaring him dead.

"I'd like to appeal to one person who provided information to crime stoppers in relation to some events that occurred at (the babysitter's) address on the day he passed away," Det Insp Howard said.

"If that person could come forward to the Warwick police station and speak to detectives. The information you provided via Crime Stoppers would help us with our investigation.

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries (L-R) Connor's grandmother Deborah Ballard and Mother Emily Horan

"So I would make that appeal to that person. Clearly it's an anonymous person - we don't know who they are. If they could come forward, we'd be very appreciative.

"The information is very significant and will help us with our investigation.

"If that person could come forward to the Warwick police station, there's detectives here to speak to you basically 24/7."