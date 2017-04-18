24°
News

POLICE PURSUIT: Car stolen from lookout

17th Apr 2017 9:41 AM Updated: 9:41 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WOMAN has been arrested following the theft of a car which led to a car chase on the North Coast.

About 2.15pm Sunday a white coloured Audi station wagon was stolen from the lookout at Lennox Head, police said.

The owner of the vehicle was able to track the progress of the vehicle using an app on his mobile telephone and reported this to police.

About 4.10pm the vehicle was sighted by police travelling North on the Pacific Motorway at Chinderah.

Authorisation was given to deploy road spikes and these were set up on the Northern end of the Tugun tunnel.

A pursuit was then initiated and the stolen vehicle continued to travel North. Road spikes were successfully deployed at Tugun.

The vehicle has continued across the border into Queensland and New South Wales Police terminated the pursuit at this time.

Due to the deteriorating tyres the stolen vehicle was seen to come to a standstill about 200 metres into Queensland and a female has alighted from the drivers seat and stood on the motorway.

She was arrested by New South Wales Police and detained until the arrival of Queensland Police.

The 30-year-old female from Pimpama in Queensland was conveyed to the Southport Watch House where she will appear before Court on today on a charge of being in possession of stolen goods.

Inquiries in relation to NSW offences are continuing.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  car chase northern rivers crime police police pursuit

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
POLICE PURSUIT: Car stolen from lookout

POLICE PURSUIT: Car stolen from lookout

A WOMAN has been arrested following the theft of a car which led to a car chase on the North Coast.

Ocean pool closer to becoming a reality

GREAT NEWS: Cr Jeff Johnson is celebrating the news that the State Government has granted Ballina Shire Council $50,000 to go to planning reports for the proposed ocean pool at Shelly Beach.

State Government dives in with a $50,000 grant for planning reports

Police investigate ATM theft on North Coast

Police believe a white 2005 VZ Holden Commodore may be involved

More doctors for Northern Rivers is good medicine

COUNTRY PRACTICE: Attracting and retaining more doctors to rural areas is the aim behind Lismore being named one of 26 rural areas to benefit from a Federal Government program.

Attracting more doctors to the bush via Lismore's training hub

Local Partners

POLICE PURSUIT: Car stolen from lookout

A WOMAN has been arrested following the theft of a car which led to a car chase on the North Coast.

Fire closes major rail line in Northern Rivers

XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives

Track closed as fire fighters extinguish blaze.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

JOSH and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!