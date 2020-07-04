Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
Crime

Police prepare brief against mum accused of hurting baby

Felicity Ripper
4th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have prepared a brief of evidence against a Sunshine Coast mother accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries on her newborn girl.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be identified, was advised she could collect the brief when she appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

BAIL REFUSED FOR DAD ACCUSED OF FILMING YOUNG GIRL

METH ADDICTION LANDS MAN IN JAIL AFTER DOING 'STUPID THINGS'

She faced one charge of grievous bodily harm as a domestic violence offence.

The woman was charged in late April after allegedly bringing her unconscious daughter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Sunday, March 22.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said the baby's head and brain was so severely injured that if she lived, she would require ongoing medical treatment.

The matter was adjourned to September 4.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

alleged assault baby court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport health screens 'not good enough': Lismore MP

        premium_icon Airport health screens 'not good enough': Lismore MP

        News VIDEO: With no new coronavirus cases in 66 days, the local health district is working hard to make sure any visitors to the region are tested.

        ‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

        premium_icon ‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

        News THE new limit will be effective from Monday, July 6.

        ‘Bureaucracy’ bench wars on popular North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Bureaucracy’ bench wars on popular North Coast beach

        News THE council says the seats are “abandoned” and wants them removed, but locals say...

        Virus is decimating bird population

        premium_icon Virus is decimating bird population

        News Australian parrots rife with a dangerous virus