Menu
Login
News

Cops injured in Royal motorcade smash

One of the motorbikes at the crash scene
One of the motorbikes at the crash scene
by Tanya Westthorp

TWO police officers have been hospitalised after crashing at high speed while escorting the Royal motorcade on the Gold Coast tonight.

Police sources confirmed the two officers were riding motorcycles as part of the motorcade escorting Prince Charles and Camilla to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony when they collided â€˜at speedâ€™ on the Gold Coast Highway at Southport at 7.30pm.

Officers at the scene after the smash
Officers at the scene after the smash

A 27-year-old male police officer was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second male police officer aged 42, was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The families of the injured officers were notified of the incident.

It is understood one of the motorcycles was written off in the smash.

No one else was injured and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The motorcycles on Gold Coast Highway at Southport
The motorcycles on Gold Coast Highway at Southport

Related Items

Topics:  commonwealth games crash opening ceremony police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Matchbook, the 1989 album by Ian Moss, is back on vinyl.

He is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year

Tash Sultana is the Bluesfest star we love on Spotify

ON STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Who do we listen to online across the Northern Rivers? Find out here

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

Local Partners