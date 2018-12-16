Menu
An unmarked police vehicle was rammed by a 4WD utility, injuring two officers and damaging the vehicle in an incident on Lilyfield Road at Rozelle overnight. Picture: Steve Tyson
Cops hit after driver refuses breath test

by AAP
16th Dec 2018 9:20 AM

TWO police officers are injured and a third has fired his gun after a driver refused to stop for a breath test and rammed a police car in Sydney.

Police on Sunday say the driver remains on the run after the incident in Lilyfield in the inner west, just before midnight, when a Ford Ranger failed to stop for police and was followed to Canal Road.

The ute reversed and rammed a police car before fleeing to Rozelle and crashing into a parked car, where the driver fled.

One officer was treated for head injuries while the other had lacerations. Both have been released from hospital.

A third officer fired on the ute shortly after it rammed the police vehicle. Police have opened a critical incident investigation, which will be subject to independent review.

