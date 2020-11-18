Menu
Byron Bay Court House. Picture: Liana Boss
Crime

Police officer faces serious driving charges after pursuit

Liana Boss
18th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
THE lawyer representing a Northern NSW police officer charged with traffic offences will apply for his client to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

The case against the currently serving officer went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

The officer is facing charges of driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

The allegations arose from the officer's alleged involvement in a highway pursuit in the north of the state earlier this year.

When the matter went before court this week, defence solicitor Tom Ivey told the court he intended to apply for his client to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to a date in December.

Mr Ivey is expected to make his foreshadowed application on that date.

It is understood the officer will plead guilty to the charges if that application is unsuccessful.

Byron Shire News

