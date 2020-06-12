Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
News

MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
    • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

        premium_icon Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

        Crime Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in East Ballina in December.

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has...

        Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        premium_icon Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        News Those who have a contested hearing could be waiting a long time

        Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        premium_icon Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        News THE hinterland distillery will begin by opening on weekends only.