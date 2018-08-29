Menu
Police make chilling discovery in freezer

Caitlan Charles
by
29th Aug 2018 5:07 PM | Updated: 6:36 PM

A MAN wanted as part of Operation Roam 2018 has been arrested after police located him hiding in a chest freezer at Yamba.

About 9.15am on Tuesday, police attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District assisted by Grafton Target Action Group, attended Shores Drive after receiving information about a man wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

The 28-year-old man was wanted by detectives from the Orana Mid-Western District following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen.

Police searched the house and located the man hiding in a chest freezer.

He was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station and the four warrants were executed.

He was refused bail and was expected to appear in Grafton Local Court today (August 29).

