Menu
Login
An image of a man police believe can assist with their inquiries. Picture: Supplied
An image of a man police believe can assist with their inquiries. Picture: Supplied
News

Make-up wearing man sought over robbery

by Tamsin Rose
26th Apr 2018 6:53 AM

A MAN with a shaved head, who appeared to be wearing make-up is being sought by police over a lighting shop robbery in Springvale.

The man entered the Princes Highway store about 10.40am on April 11 and demanded cash from a worker.

The worker handed over money before the man fled the shop and headed towards Springvale railway station.

The robber, who appeared to be wearing makeup, looked about 175cm tall with a thin build and shaved dark hair.

An image of a man police believe can assist with their inquiries. Picture: Supplied
An image of a man police believe can assist with their inquiries. Picture: Supplied

He was wearing black pants and shoes and a dark long-sleeved T-shirt.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

crime make up male suspect robbery

Top Stories

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies THE franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today with sold out screenings.

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    Local Partners