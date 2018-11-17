Menu
The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.
Man’s body washes up on beach

17th Nov 2018 7:04 AM

Police are investigating the circumstances behind a man's body washing up on the beach at Glenelg North.

The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.

Detectives and forensic services scoured the scene with one police officer seen holding a fishing rod which was later taken to a police car.

Detectives could be seen door knocking beachside properties as uniformed officers remained with the body.

The cause of death and the man's age are currently unknown.

