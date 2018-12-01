Orgy breaks out at car race party

Taupo in New Zealand has been rocked by an alleged sex scandal which took place at the afterparty of a “drift” racing event.

Taupo in New Zealand has been rocked by an alleged sex scandal which took place at the afterparty of a “drift” racing event.

Police are investigating an incident of public group sex between one woman and five men at an afterparty for a car racing "drift" event which was allegedly filmed by multiple people.

After a two-day racing event in Taupō, New Zealand, hundreds of people took to a second location for a "paddock party".

Six individuals began engaging in sexual activity and according to reports this was filmed by others who witnessed the event.

The alleged participants have been described as five men and a single woman. It's believed this footage is now being disseminated on social media and via other platforms.

Police have issued warnings that sharing of footage of sexual activity, sometimes known as "revenge porn" is illegal.

Hundreds of partygoers took to a paddock and were allegedly exposed to a six person orgy, which many allegedly filmed. Picture: Supplied

Local authorities have confirmed they are conducting an investigation into "an allegation of a sexual nature with a number of alleged offenders".

The event, New Zealand Spring Drift Matsuri 2018, takes place at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on November 10 and 11.

An unnamed source who spoke to The New Zealand Herald described the sexual encounters she witnessed as "consensual". The source said she was not intoxicated.

According to New Zealand police "possessing or sharing an intimate recording may be an offence."

The New Zealand Herald suggests the videos have been shared and viewed by "several people."

The paddock party allegedly descended into chaotic scenes. Picture: Supplied

Senior Sergeant Tony Jeurissen of the Taupō area crime prevention told the NZ Herald they were investigating the matter, saying it involved "a number of alleged offenders."

The event organiser Chris Howard claims to have spoken to the single woman involved in the group sex.

Offering a timeline of events, he said drinks had stopped being served at the paddock party when events descended into orgiastic on-film chaos.

While he wasn't present when the event took place, he claims to have since made contact with the lone woman involved.

The unnamed party goer said the men and the woman partaking in sex acts in the paddock were not drivers, but more likely spectators.

She said the alleged activities gave "drifters a s***" name."