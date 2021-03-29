Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Machete
Machete
News

Police investigate machete incident at North Coast beach

Cathy Adams
29th Mar 2021 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police were called to a North Coast beach on Saturday in response to an incident involving a machete.

The police are appealing to the community for information about the incident.

About 6pm on Saturday March 27 police were called to South Ballina Beach in relation to an incident involving a man armed with a machete.

A police investigation has been initiated and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au

Police Event number E79490372 relates.

More Stories

northern rivers crime news northern rivers police richmond police district south ballina beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Four new COVID cases in Qld

    Four new COVID cases in Qld
    • 29th Mar 2021 10:14 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What will the weather be like for the next three months?

        Premium Content What will the weather be like for the next three months?

        Weather BOM’s latest climate outlook gives an insight to what’s coming for the Northern Rivers.

        ‘Fight that will never end’: North Lismore Plateau update

        Premium Content ‘Fight that will never end’: North Lismore Plateau update

        News Opponents vow to go to court for the fourth time if it's approved

        Cop who left child in paddy wagon fights his punishment

        Premium Content Cop who left child in paddy wagon fights his punishment

        Crime The senior constable accidentally left the eight-year-old in the back of the police...

        New restrictions for entering NSW from Brisbane

        Premium Content New restrictions for entering NSW from Brisbane

        Information Anyone who has been in the greater Brisbane area since March 11 will be required to...