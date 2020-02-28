Police probe home invasion, sexual assault in Cairns suburb

Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.

A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Edmonton this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a residence just before 6am following reports a male had broken in and assaulted the occupant.

It is understood police took a naked male into custody on a nearby street about 20 minutes after the alleged assault.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The Cairns Post understands the pair were not known to each other.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injury to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.